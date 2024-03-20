Onigilly Santa Clara
Onigilly*
- Teriyaki Chicken$3.65
grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce
- Soboro - Ginger Beef$3.65
ginger-honey braised ground beef
- Spam$3.65Out of stock
Spam, Teriyaki sauce, Furikake
- Miso Tuna Salad [GF]$3.65
[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli
- Krab Salad$3.65
Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake
- Shiitake Mushroom [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom
- Teriyaki Tofu [V]$3.65
[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce
- Hijiki -Braised Seaweed [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame
- Wasabi Slaw [GF]$3.65
Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Miso Nasu -Eggplant [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion
- Ume -Pickled Plum [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes
- Spicy Bacon [GF]$4.10
[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter
- Spicy Miso Beef$4.10
ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce
- Spicy Shrimp [GF]$4.10
[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli
- Salmon [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame
- Lemon Shrimp [GF]$4.10
Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro
- Tempura Shrimp$4.10
fried tempura-battered shrimp
- Tarako -pollack roe [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread
- Unagi -Braised Eel$4.65
broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce
- Snow Crab [GF]$4.65
[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli
- Wasabi Karaage$4.65
chicken karaage & wasabi slaw
- BACON & EGG$4.65
spicy bacon & Japanese sweet omelet
- UME SALMON$4.65
baked salmon & pickled plum, Shiso
- UME HIJIKI$4.65
braised hijiki seaweed & pickled plum
- PONZU SALMON POKE$4.65
ginger-ponzu salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake
- KOJI TUNA POKE$4.65
shio-koji tuna poke & krab salad w/ furikake
- SPICY TUNA POKE$4.65
spicy tuna poke & krab salad w/furikake
- SWEET SOY SALMON POKE$4.65
sweet salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake
- CALIFORNIA$4.65
tempura shrimp & krab salad
- SALMON TARAKO$4.65
baked salmon & pollock roe
Onigilly Set*
- Edamame Set w/2 Onigilly$9.65
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Edamame Set w/3 Onigilly$13.15
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/2 Onigilly$13.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/3 Onigilly$15.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Miso Soup Set w/2 Onigilly$10.40
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup
- Wakame Salad Set w/2 Onigilly$11.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad
- Zosui Set$13.40Out of stock
Zosui + 1 Onigilly w/ edamame & takuan
- Tofu Noodle Soup Set$14.40Out of stock
- Custom Set w/2 Onigilly$7.30
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/3 Onigilly$10.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/4 Onigilly$14.60
CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
Bowl*
- Signature Poke Bowl*$14.95
3 scoop of combination of shio-koji tuna/ sweet soy salmon / ginger-ponzu salmon & krab salad and wakame salad as side toppings
- Meat Complete Bowl$14.75
teriyaki chicken, soboro ginger beef, spicy bacon, Krab salad & wakame salad
- Zen Vegan Bowl$14.25
teriiyaki tofu, miso nasu, Shitake, hijiki and Wakame salad
- Custom Bowl$14.25
Choose Topping from Onigilly flavor and Poke as a topping. Make it your own rice/noodle/salad bowl or half and half. Add your favorite sides!
Japanese Curry
- Chicken Karaage Curry & Rice$14.95Out of stock
Chicken Karaage with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tempura Shrimp Curry & Rice$14.95Out of stock
Tempura shrimp curry with tartar sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Pumpkin Croquette Curry & Rice (V)$14.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Croquette Curry with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tofu Curry & Rice (V)$14.50Out of stock
Flash-fried tofu with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
Hot Soup Meals
- Zosui$7.95Out of stock
Miso-based rice soup w/ shiitake mushroom, sesame, green onion & seaweed
- Tofu Noodle Soup$8.95Out of stock
Low-carb tofu shirataki noodles in miso-based broth w/ shiitake mushroom, sesame, green onion & seaweed
Sides/Small Dishes*
- Chicken Karaage - Fried Chicken 4pc$6.50
Japanese style fried chicken
- Chicken Karaage 10pc$14.30
- Miso Soup$3.50
[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed
- Edamame$3.50
[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans
- Tempura Shrimp 2pc$4.95
Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)
- Wakame Salad$5.20
[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens
- Wasabi Slaw Cup$4.25
[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Tamagoyaki - Omelette 2pc$3.75
Japanese sweet egg omelette
- Kabocha Pumpkin Croquette 2pc$4.75
[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato
- Mini Poke Salad Ginger Ponzu Salmon$7.95
Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Mini Poke Salad Shio-Koji Tuna$7.95
Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Tempura Purple Yam$4.20
[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam
- Mixed Green Salad$4.20
[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing
- Takuan - Pickled Radish$3.95
[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish
- Tempura Veggie 2pc$4.75
Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale
- Side of Rice*$2.50
Dessert
Drinks*
- Organic Matcha Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25
Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.
- Yuzu Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made yuzu lemonade sweetened with organic agave
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Oi Ocha Green Tea$3.50
- Oolong Tea$3.50
- Jasmine Tea$3.50
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50