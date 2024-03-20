Bowl*

Experience uniqueness with our bowl! Select three primary toppings from Onigilly flavors, and add Pokes as an additional topping. Then, pick two more from our side toppings selection to enrich and balance your meal. We proudly present our popular Signature Bowl, ideal for newcomers. If you're looking for personalization, our Custom Bowl is not only excellent but also easy to create. Tailor it to be your ideal rice, noodle, salad bowl, or even a mix of two!